EA Job Listing Points to Open World Star Wars Game Project

The Future of Star Wars at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts may have left a bad taste in the mouth of some Star Wars fans following all the Battlefront 2 debacle. It has even been rumoured that Disney might relieve them of the rights to create video games for the franchise. However, a recently spotted job listings reveal that they are forging ahead with an even more ambitious Star Wars project. This one is going to be an open world project set in the Star Wars universe. The listing is specifically for a lead online engineer that is going to work in their Vancouver studio.

Is This The Star Wars Project Visceral Games Was Working On?

Understandably, there are not much details about the actual game in the listing. All it is is listing the duties expected of the lead online engineer role. It involves designing, and implementing online infrastructure for the project. Where and when in the timeline this project is set is anyone’s guess. Visceral Games was working on a Star Wars game before EA shut them down, so this project might be related to that.

Titanfall developer Repsawn Entertainment is also working on a project set in the Star Wars universe. Theirs is a third-person action-adventure game that has been announced as early as May 2016, and is said to “pay respect to the Star Wars legacy at all times”. This one is most likely a separate project and is unlikely to be the open world game from the job listing.

