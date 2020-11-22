EA Launches its Black Friday Gaming Sale!

Black Friday is just under a week away, but that hasn’t, of course, stopped many companies and retailers from launching their discounted deals a little ahead of the official schedule. For example, we’ve already seen ASUS, Thermaltake, and MSI already reveal a number of amazing tech hardware deals with much more to come!

Once you’ve got that hardware, however, you’re clearly going to want to try out a few games to see how hard you can push your upgraded system! – Well, in announcing their own Black Friday sale, EA may have come to the rescue!

EA Black Friday Gaming Sale

Now, as you might expect, and particularly for the PC, there’s quite a lot of discounted gaming deals on offer here. To save you some of the legwork, however, we’ve picked out some of the key highlights below!

PC

FIFA 21 ‘Beckham Edition’ – £30.62

Star Wars: Squadrons – £20.99

The Sims 4 – £4.37

Madden NFL 21 – £30.62

Battlefield V – £13.12

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – £21.99

Battlefield 1 – £7.19

Titanfall 2 – £5.39

Command & Conquer Remastered – £11.69

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – £14.99

PS4

Need for Speed Heat – £17.39

Star Wars Squadrons – £21.69

UFC4 – £38.39

FIFA 21 Beckham Edition (includes PS5) – £32.99

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – £25.79

XBOX ONE

FIFA 21 Beckham Edition (includes Xbox Series X/S) – £32.99

Madden NFL 21 (includes Xbox Series X/S) – £32.99

UFC4 – £38.99

Star Wars Squadrons – £20.99

Need for Speed Heat – £17.99

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – £23.99

Where Can I Learn More?

As noted above, this is just a small slice of the deals available in the sale, but a particular focus has been placed on the PC with about 50-games (or expansion packs) available! – if you do, therefore, want to learn more about the available offers (for all platforms), you can check out EA’s official Black Friday sale website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!