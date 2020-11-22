EA Launches its Black Friday Gaming Sale!

Black Friday is just under a week away, but that hasn’t, of course, stopped many companies and retailers from launching their discounted deals a little ahead of the official schedule. For example, we’ve already seen ASUS, Thermaltake, and MSI already reveal a number of amazing tech hardware deals with much more to come!

Once you’ve got that hardware, however, you’re clearly going to want to try out a few games to see how hard you can push your upgraded system! – Well, in announcing their own Black Friday sale, EA may have come to the rescue!

EA Black Friday Gaming Sale

Now, as you might expect, and particularly for the PC, there’s quite a lot of discounted gaming deals on offer here. To save you some of the legwork, however, we’ve picked out some of the key highlights below!

PC

  • FIFA 21 ‘Beckham Edition’ – £30.62
  • Star Wars: Squadrons – £20.99
  • The Sims 4 – £4.37
  • Madden NFL 21 – £30.62
  • Battlefield V – £13.12
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – £21.99
  • Battlefield 1 – £7.19
  • Titanfall 2 – £5.39
  • Command & Conquer Remastered – £11.69
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – £14.99

PS4

  • Need for Speed Heat – £17.39
  • Star Wars Squadrons – £21.69
  • UFC4 – £38.39
  • FIFA 21 Beckham Edition (includes PS5) – £32.99
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – £25.79

XBOX ONE

  • FIFA 21 Beckham Edition (includes Xbox Series X/S) – £32.99
  • Madden NFL 21 (includes Xbox Series X/S) – £32.99
  • UFC4 – £38.99
  • Star Wars Squadrons – £20.99
  • Need for Speed Heat – £17.99
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – £23.99
Where Can I Learn More?

As noted above, this is just a small slice of the deals available in the sale, but a particular focus has been placed on the PC with about 50-games (or expansion packs) available! – if you do, therefore, want to learn more about the available offers (for all platforms), you can check out EA’s official Black Friday sale website via the link here!

