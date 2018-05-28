EA Lists Battlefield V PC System Requirements on Origin

Official Hardware Requirements Gets Listed

Electronic Arts has updated the official Origin Store product page for Battlefield V to include official system requirements. Surprisingly, it seems very lenient and matches the same requirements as Battlefield 1. Although developer DICE has announced exclusive partnership with NVIDIA, the requirements also include AMD hardware requirements. Here is what is currently listed on that page:

OS: 64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10

64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10 Processor (AMD): AMD FX-6350

AMD FX-6350 Processor (Intel): Core i5 6600K

Core i5 6600K Memory: 8GB RAM

8GB RAM Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon™ HD 7850 2GB

AMD Radeon™ HD 7850 2GB Graphics card (NVIDIA): nVidia GeForce® GTX 660 2GB

nVidia GeForce® GTX 660 2GB DirectX: 11.0 Compatible video card or equivalent

11.0 Compatible video card or equivalent Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

512 KBPS or faster Internet connection Hard-drive space: 50GB

These are only the minimum system requirements of course. Usually it is for playable gameplay on a console-level resolution and quality (720p @ 30fps). Glancing at the official recommended system requirements for Battlefield 1, we can most likely assume the baseline requirements for 1080p gaming.

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 or later

64-bit Windows 10 or later Processor (AMD): AMD FX 8350 Wraith

AMD FX 8350 Wraith Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7 4790 or equivalent

Intel Core i7 4790 or equivalent Memory: 16GB RAM

16GB RAM Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon™ RX 480 4GB

AMD Radeon™ RX 480 4GB Graphics card (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 1060 3GB

NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 1060 3GB DirectX: 11.1 Compatible video card or equivalent

11.1 Compatible video card or equivalent Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

512 KBPS or faster Internet connection Hard-drive space: 50GB

When is Battlefield V Arriving?

The next installment in the Battlefield series is arriving soon on October 19. That is a week after Call of Duty Black Ops 4 releases.

Furthermore, EA promises that there will be no loot boxes or premium passes this time. Most likely to win over the fans who were soured away during the whole Star Wars Battlefront II debacle.