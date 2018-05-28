EA Lists Battlefield V PC System Requirements on Origin
Ron Perillo / 9 hours ago
Official Hardware Requirements Gets Listed
Electronic Arts has updated the official Origin Store product page for Battlefield V to include official system requirements. Surprisingly, it seems very lenient and matches the same requirements as Battlefield 1. Although developer DICE has announced exclusive partnership with NVIDIA, the requirements also include AMD hardware requirements. Here is what is currently listed on that page:
- OS: 64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10
- Processor (AMD): AMD FX-6350
- Processor (Intel): Core i5 6600K
- Memory: 8GB RAM
- Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon™ HD 7850 2GB
- Graphics card (NVIDIA): nVidia GeForce® GTX 660 2GB
- DirectX: 11.0 Compatible video card or equivalent
- Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection
- Hard-drive space: 50GB
These are only the minimum system requirements of course. Usually it is for playable gameplay on a console-level resolution and quality (720p @ 30fps). Glancing at the official recommended system requirements for Battlefield 1, we can most likely assume the baseline requirements for 1080p gaming.
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10 or later
- Processor (AMD): AMD FX 8350 Wraith
- Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7 4790 or equivalent
- Memory: 16GB RAM
- Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon™ RX 480 4GB
- Graphics card (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 1060 3GB
- DirectX: 11.1 Compatible video card or equivalent
- Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection
- Hard-drive space: 50GB
When is Battlefield V Arriving?
The next installment in the Battlefield series is arriving soon on October 19. That is a week after Call of Duty Black Ops 4 releases.
Furthermore, EA promises that there will be no loot boxes or premium passes this time. Most likely to win over the fans who were soured away during the whole Star Wars Battlefront II debacle.