EA May Finally be Working on a New Fight Night (Better Late Than Never!)

It has now been over 10 years since EA last released a game from its exceptionally popular ‘Fight Night’ franchise. Preferring instead in recent years to concentrate more on its UFC titles, while this has pleased some, it ultimately hasn’t pleased all. Even I myself will fully concede that I still play ‘Fight Night Champion’ today. Admittedly though, this is mostly due to two reasons; I don’t really like UFC, but more the fact that I literally have no other real gaming alternative (at least one that’s both semi-decent and relevant) to get my boxing ‘fix’.

Following a report via Eurogamer, however, there might be some amazing news for fans of boxing. Yes, reports are indicating that EA has officially given the go-ahead for a brand new title from the ‘Fight Night’ franchise!

A New Fight Night is On the Way?!

If the leaked information is proven accurate, then EA has already begun hiring/allocating staff towards the production/development of a brand new ‘Fight Night’. While this might initially sound like excellent news (which it is), however, it does come with a couple of caveats. Firstly, EA is understood to initially be prioritising work on the upcoming UFC 5. Secondly, though, it does seem that if a new ‘Fight Night’ is indeed on the way (and fingers crossed that it is), then it is in the exceptionally early days of development.

In other words, it’s likely not set to arrive until at least late next year, and even that’s probably erring on the exceptionally optimistic side of things.

While We Wait…

While this is undoubtedly exceptionally good (albeit unconfirmed) news for fans of boxing, it does seem that if this is happening, we’ve likely got a fair bit of a wait on our hands. On the plus side, however, there is an alternative that’s on the way in (seemingly) the very near future. – eSport Boxing Club (ESBC) has been in development for a number of years now and is seemingly getting closer and closer to an eventual release date. With an official release date for that title looking likely at some point in 2022, this will definitely seem to represent an excellent (if not better) alternative to waiting to see if EA does finally pull ‘Fight Night’ out of retirement.

If you do, therefore, want to learn more about ESBC, you can check out its official website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!