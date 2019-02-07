EA Predicts Anthem Will Sell 6 Million Copies In 37 Days

EA Predicts Big Sales For Anthem

With the release of the Anthem demo earlier this month, it’s fair to say that EA is doing everything it can to ramp up the hype train for Anthem as much as possible.

With the game offering many similar features to games such as Destiny, they are hoping to replicate some of the success seen in those franchises. As gamers, however, all we’re hoping is that it’s better than the vast majority of offerings that EA tends to dump on the market.

In a report via PCGamesN, however, EA has seemingly made a rather shocking statement to investors. In a nutshell, the company has said that they predict 5-6 million game sales within the first 37-days of its release.

It’s Either Very Bold Or Very Naive

In any form of gaming terms, achieving anything close to 6 million sales in just over a month from the release is very good. EA isn’t, however, a company that has recently enjoyed good sales. The company even recently admitted that sales of Battlefield V were well below expectations. They did, however, attach the bizarre caveat that it was because they focussed too much on the single player game.

While Anthem could potentially be a huge success, personally, I’m not so sure. Although I have not played the demo myself, I have a number of friends who have and their feedback to me has (largely) been a resounding ‘meh’.

Yes, Anthem will probably sell well, but if the launch is plagued with issues and critical disappointment, 6 million in 37 days could easily come back to haunt EA.

What do you think? Are you planning on getting Anthem? Have you tried the demo yet? – Let us know in the comments!