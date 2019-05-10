EA Predicts Jedi: Fallen Order Will Sell 6-8 Million Copies

EA Predicts Huge Jedi: Fallen Order Sales

When it comes to any gaming release under the EA umbrella, I think it’s pretty safe to assume that they would like each and every one of them to achieve multi-million sales. Given their reputation, however, some would be very sceptical to hear than give such lofty predictions. I mean, Battlefield V didn’t sell anything close to what they expected.

In a report via PCGamesN, however, EA clearly has high hopes for their upcoming Star Wars game. Why? Well, they openly predicted sales of 6 to 8 million copies.

Counting Your Chickens

Now, in fairness, there is already more than a little to say that Jedi: Fallen Order will be a bit more encouraging than recent EA releases. Let alone those from the Star Wars franchise.

For example, we know that the game is going to be designed as a single-player campaign. In addition, EA has also confirmed that it will not have any microtransactions. On the whole, however, EA still has to ensure that this is a good game and forgive me for my cynicism, but they have a better reputation for pumping things out the door too early than making a quality product.

When Is It Out?

In terms of specific details, we don’t have much to go on at the moment. We do, however, expect the game to release before Christmas this year and, in addition, E3 2019 should give us a better insight into the games design.

Set to release for the PS4, Xbox One and PC, however, while I’m not exactly hyping this up, if EA pulls it off, this could be one of the better Star Wars games for a long time.

