EA Releases Anthem Launch Trailer to Help Boost Hype

With the release of the Anthem demo earlier this month, I think it’s largely safe to say that, at least for the moment, the gaming community isn’t quite sure how to feel about the game. While some seem rather keen on it, others are treating it with more than a little disappointment. Not necessarily because it’s bad, but because despite all the promise, it doesn’t actually seem to be delivering anything we haven’t seen before.

It may, therefore, be a tactic of EA and Bioware to try and get the hype train back in action, but the launch trailer for Anthem has just been released. Are you excited for this game?

This is Rather Early

With it still being just under two weeks until the launch of the game, it wouldn’t be unfair to say that this trailer has been released much earlier than many would’ve expected. As above though, I do suspect that the somewhat mixed and tepid response to the demo might have played a factor in this decision. Will it help get the hype building up again? I’m not so sure.

Apex Legends

The release may also be something to do with the fact that their free to play Apex Legends is proving to be hugely popular. As such, EA might be concerned that the game might be stealing a bit of the thunder away from Anthem. This sounds like a more convincing argument. I suspect that this may be an issue that could come to a head when the game releases. Are EA and Bioware trying to remind us that Anthem is still coming? I think so.

Anthem is set to arrive on PC, Xbox One and PS4 on February 22nd.

What do you think? Have you tried the Anthem demo? What did you think of the game? In addition, are you surprised to see the launch trailer released so soon? – Let us know in the comments!