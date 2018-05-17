EA Set To Announce Battlefield V On May 23rd

EA Set To Formally Announce Battlefield V On May 23rd

It’s one of the worst-kept secrets that EA was working on a new Battlefield game. With Battlefield One officially coming to its end-life cycle in terms of updates, it was surely all in preparation for the release of the new edition in the series. What is an FPS series these days without a new game every year or two?

In a report via DSOGaming though, it seems that EA is finally ready to let the cat out of the bag. The report suggests a couple things. Firstly that the formal announcement for the game will be made on the 23rd of May. Secondly, it is definitely going to be called Battlefield V, not 5.

#ad The rumors are true (rumors that I started, but still…) I will be hosting the @Battlefield Live Reveal on Wed, May 23rd. Catch it streaming live on the #Battlefield YouTube. V EXCITING! pic.twitter.com/7B3fpTpQ6x — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) May 16, 2018

What do we know so far?

The short answer is very little. EA and Dice have been holding their cards close to their chest in regards to any news of revelations regarding the new game. What we do know as an absolute fact is that it will be called Battlefield V (EA has confirmed that on their Twitter page) and that it will have a single player campaign mode. Beyond that though, we get into the realms of speculation.

First of which is the subject matter. Although many suspect that this Battlefield will take us to World War 2, so far that has not been confirmed. In addition, rumors have emerged that considerations may be made towards a battle royale mode being included. I should make it clear again though that these are not confirmed.

If you can bear to wait a little longer, I suspect that all will be revealed when EA makes this announcement on the 23rd of May.

