Ecuador Received 40 Million Cyberattacks Since Assange Arrest

Retaliatory Cyberattacks from All Over the World

Last week, Ecuador’s president revoked WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange‘s asylum status. In addition, the Ecuadorian citizenship he gained from the country’s previous administration has also been revoked. Effectively giving way for the UK government to arrest him in the Latin American country’s London embassy.

However, according to Patricio Real, Ecuador’s deputy minister for information and communication technologies however, the country has since been the recipient of multiple cyberattacks.

These attacks began on Thursday and had “principally come from the United States, Brazil, Holland, Germany, Romania, France, Austria and the United Kingdom.” Moreover, it also includes attacks from within Ecuador itself.

What is the Point of these Cyberattacks on Ecuador?

The attacks hit the country’s foreign ministry, the central bank, the president’s office, and the internal revenue service. Furthermore, several ministries and universities also report of network related breaches.

Although the attacks are numerous, the Ecuadorian government is neither reporting any theft of information or destruction of data. This appears to simply be just a message of intimidation.