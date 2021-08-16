EK AIO Elite 360 D-RGB CPU Cooler Review

EK (or EKWB if you prefer) is widely respected by the PC enthusiast community for being one of the best providers of custom loop cooling solutions around. Did you know that they actually have some AIO closed-loop CPU cooling products already available on the market too? – We’d forgive you if you didn’t because this is, relatively speaking, a new thing for EK. Unlike many companies who start with air coolers and work their way up to eventually branching out into custom loop designs, EK would appear to be quite happy to take all that knowledge and experience in the opposite (and perhaps way more logical) direction!

With one of their newly released EK AIO Elite 360 D-RGB CPU coolers to check out, therefore, you can clearly see that we were not only very interested in reviewing this but also in seeing if this design held the same high standards of its truly excellent custom-loop solutions. – Spoiler alert – It does!

EK AIO Elite 360 D-RGB

Combining their excellent cooling technology into a more user-friendly AIO design, the EK AIO Elite 360 D-RGB certainly seems to represent itself as a very potent creature indeed. Packing masses of highly impressive features (that we’ll get onto shortly), one of the biggest factors that make this stand out from most of its competition is not only the fact that the ARGB lighting has been kicked into an amazingly high gear here but also that unlike most 360mm AIO coolers, the EK AIO Elite 360 D-RGB is provided with 6 (no, not a typo, SIX) cooling fans!

Although I am aware that this isn’t exactly a huge innovation, I have never personally reviewed a 6-fan 360mm AIO liquid cooler before and, as such, while certainly a surprise when discovering this fact, as you might expect, I was more than a little excited to check it out!

Features

Easy installation with Universal Compatibility – The EK AIO comes with a universally compatible CPU water-block, fitting all the latest Intel & AMD CPU sockets as well as featuring a tool-less mounting mechanism for easy installation. Requiring just a single radiator mount, with diamond cut rotary fittings for easy tube adjustment, the EK AIO Elite offers compatibility with almost all modern case designs.

Dynamic Addressable D-RGB lighting -Customize your EK AIO to match your set-up with its range of fully addressable D-RGB lighting effects. Built into both its CPU block and six Vardar S fans, the EK AIO Elite offers a range of color configurations controlled from either your motherboard or standalone D-RGB controller. The Black Nickel cover of the pump unit now offers a very elegant look with the subtle hint of D-RGB peeking through the EK logo. – This product is compatible with popular RGB sync technologies from all major motherboard manufacturers. The arrow marking on the 3-pin LED connector is to be aligned with the +5V marking on the A-RGB (D_RGB) header.

Ultra-durable design with diamond-cut rotary fittings – The EK AIO comes pre-installed with reinforced and sleeved rubber tubing, each fitted with an aluminum cover to ensure they’re ultra-durable. Its diamond-cut rotary fittings allow for easy installation and adjustment of the rubber tubing, featuring a full range of movement to make the EK AIO suitable for installation in even the tightest spaces.

EK-Vardar High-Performance Fans – The EK-Vardar S included with the EK AIO are industrial grade high-static PWM fans, designed and built primarily for high-performance liquid cooling systems. Controlled by either your motherboard or standalone fan controller, the EK Vardar can be adjusted to run at speeds between 550 – 2200RPM for either high airflow or silent running. The EK-AIO Elite includes six Vardar fans, which can be utilized to create a push-pull configuration or if there is not enough space, create a better airflow by positioning three of the fans on the case itself.

Cable management – To help manage the cables of EK-Vardar fans, the EK-AIO Elite unit comes with an included EK-Hub, offering multi-connection with seven sets of addressable RGB LED headers and 4-pin PWM fan headers. The EK-Hub will help you neatly organize the Push-Pull fan configuration.

Technical Information

Radiator Dimensions: 395 x 120 x 27 mm

Radiator Material: Aluminum

Fan Compatibility: 120 mm

Pump Unit Dimensions: 88 x 70 x 64 mm

Pump Unit Material: Black nickel Housing, Copper Cold plate, Steel Mounting Pump

Pump Speed Range: 1000 – 3300 RPM ± 10%

Pump PWM Range: 25 – 100%

Pump Cable Length: 50 mm

Pump Unit RGB Type: 5V Digital (Addressable)

Pinout: 5V, D, Empty, Ground Pump RGB Cable Length: 50 mm

Tubing Material: Ultra-Low Evaporation Rubber with Nylon Braided Sleeve

Tubing Length: 400 mm

Fan Dimensions: 120 x 120 x 25mm

Fan Speed Range: 550 – 2200 ± 10%

Fan Noise Level: 31,6 dBA (at maximum speed)

Fan Static Pressure: 1,9 mm H20 = 18,6 Pa (at maximum speed)

Fan Air Flow: 66,04 CFM = 112,20 m³/h (at maximum speed)

Fan Cable Length: 500 mm

Fan RGB Type: 5V Digital (Addressable) Pinout: 5V, D, Empty, Ground

Fan RGB Cable Length: 50 mm

For more in-depth information, please visit the official product page via the link here!

Socket Compatibility

What Does EK Have To Say?