The EK-Classic Kits are a big hit in the liquid cooling world. They’ve proven to be reliable, stylish and pretty fairly priced too. However, EK Water Blocks thinks it’s time for a little upgrade to the range. They’ve taken the entire range of Classic hardware and kitted them with 5V D-RGB lighting, but also now included extra tools with their kits to help system builders get their loops put together. Isn’t that nice of them!?

EK-Classic Kits Get a DRGB Upgrade

The Water Block 115x/20xx/AM4 D-RGB kit for example, supports AMD and Intel platforms, and now has RGB LEDs in the block to add a touch of light to your loop. Plus, it comes with a tool-free installation, which is awesome.

What’s Included?

EK-AF Classic Angled 90° – nickel-plated brass angled adapters. One of the most useful tools to have, as it benefits every build. It makes a troublesome tube route easy and more aesthetically pleasing.

EK-Loop Soft Tube Cutter – a simple tool used to make a straight tube cut. Safe and easy to use.

EK-D-RGB 6-Way Splitter Cable – This splitter cable enables you to connect up to 6 D-RGB products to a single source header. Be it on the motherboard or on the D-RGB controller of your choice.

Foldable Filling Bottle – very convenient for mixing the EK-CryoFuel concentrates with distilled water. The telescopic tube of the filling bottle can reach even the most remote and crammed fill ports.

EK-Loop Multi Allen Key – a multi-purpose tool that replaces the standard 6 mm, 8 mm, and 9 mm Allen key, while it can also be used to operate acetal plugs (with the line style groove). The key does not only replace all of the crucial Allen key formats used for building a liquid-cooled PC but also helps protect your liquid cooling gear.

Tube Cutter – a useful tool to make straight tube cuts quick, easy, and safe.

Reservoir Tube Clamp & Versatile Combo Bracket – these pieces feature several mounting options for your pump-reservoir combo offer you way more options to fit it perfectly inside your case.

More Kits, More Custom, More RGB!

EK-CoolStream Classic SE & PE radiators – offer great cooling capacity and compatibility with a great variety of modern cases. Built for EK-Vardar 120mm high static pressure fans, these radiators are optimized for maximum heat dissipation across an entire fan operational range, thus delivering exceptional performance at both low- and high airflow operation.

EK-Vardar S 120ER D-RGB (500-2200rpm) – high-static pressure computer cooling fan enriched by addressable RGB LEDs, designed and built primarily for highest-performance computer liquid cooling systems. EK-Vardar is simply the best choice for computer radiator cooling as it provides unmatched performance throughout the entire operating range.

EK-Classic Pump Reservoir 160 SPC PWM D-RGB – is a value-oriented water cooling pump reservoir combo. It has been designed to lower the production costs yet still offer premium hydraulic performance at the best price. PWM control allows for automatic pump speed regulation depending on your CPU temperature. Full performance on demand or whisper-quiet operation in idle mode and on top of that rich D-RGB illumination. It comes with both vertical and horizontal mounting kits.

EK-STC Classic 10/13 – nickel-plated brass fittings. With a high-quality finish, the EK-STC Classic Fittings are an aesthetically appealing and secure option for your custom loop liquid cooling system. A non-intrusive, minimalistic look, with NO added branding at all.

EK-CryoFuel Clear – is a specially designed additive for computer liquid cooling systems. It comes in a weight-saving 100 ml concentrated form, which just needs to be diluted with 900 ml distilled water (not included). The diluted liquid forms a stable non-toxic mixture for your liquid cooling loops and contains all the necessary corrosion, scale, and biological growth inhibitors.

EK-DuraClear – 2 meters of EK-DuraClear 9.5 mm (3/8″) / 15.9 mm (5/8″) premium-quality transparent PVC tubing with long-lasting clarity.

Price and Availability

All of the upgraded hardware should hit the EKWB store any time now, prices to follow. What do you think, will you be investing in the new D-RGB Classics hardware? Let us know in the comments.