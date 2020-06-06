EK Cooling Expo 2020 – Key Products for Cooling Enthusiasts

The EK Cooling Expo 2020 has officially been concluded and there has certainly been more than a little from the event to digest. For cooling enthusiasts, however, particularly those of you who really love your custom loop set-ups. There’s certainly plenty to check out here.

EK Cooling Expo 2020

In terms of product launches, we have certainly seen a lot here from custom loops, accessories, air/AIO coolers, and even pre-built PC systems featuring their widely praised cooling technology. Let us, therefore, take a quick look into some of the event’s key highlights!

EK-Quantum Power Kit D-RGB P360

The EK-Quantum Power Kit D-RGB P360 is the ultimate fully addressable D-RGB customizable liquid cooling kit dedicated to all users who seek the most powerful water-cooling kit on the market! Decked out with all-Quantum Line liquid cooling parts products that share the same design language and full D-RGB illumination.

These Quantum kits will make the loop building experience easier thanks to the extra accessories like the foldable filling bottle, tube cuter, and multi Allen key tools. Additional benefits also come from the included dye pack for creating own coolant color, two 90-degree Torque angled adapters, versatile mounting bracket, and reservoir tube clamps for alternative mounting options.

You don’t have to worry about compatibility issues or being nervous about the right amount of fittings or tube length. If this is your first contact with custom liquid cooling, this is the best place to start!

For more information, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

EK-Classic Kit P360 D-RGB

This is a value-oriented, high-performance D-RGB liquid cooling kit that comes with many accessories that help with building the loop. With low noise emissions, it is ready to be expanded with a GPU water block, and also enables overclocking and efficient cooling of any mainstream Intel or AMD CPU on the market. Designed for ATX and larger cases, the P kits are a great way to enter the world of custom liquid cooling with a high-performing cooling solution that will easily cool an overclocked CPU and a GPU if you add a block to your custom loop.

For more information, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

EK-AIO 360 D-RGB

The EK-AIO 360 D-RGB is an all-in-one liquid cooling solution for your CPU. It offers all the benefits of a water-cooling solution in a compact, easy to install and maintenance-free design. The EK AIO comes with a universally compatible CPU water-block, along with a pre-filled pump-res combo design for a liquid cooling solution that’s ready to go straight out of the box. It’s simple, efficient and comes with fully customizable D-RGB lighting.

For more information, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

EK Fluid Gaming PC

The major benefits of having a fully liquid cooled loop at the heart of your gaming system are the topmost hardware exploitation possibilities and a low-noise gaming environment. Everything you need in order to run your games at maximum possible settings and FPS, while being certain that your computer will never overheat and lack in performance, even in the most intensive battlefield moments.

For more information, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

Where Can I Learn More?

Most of the specific product launches and videos have been launched on EK’s YouTube Channel, as such, if you want to see more of their new products in action, you can check that out via the link here! – Alternatively, for more information on the Expo, you can visit the official website via the link here!

What do you think? Which of these product launches has impressed you the most? – Let us know in the comments!