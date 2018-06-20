EK Dazzle With Latest Custom Loop Products

EK Computex 2018

We’re seeing a lot of awesome custom loop gear here at Computex 2018. Now, EK has rocked up with the latest EK-Cryofuel Solid colours. Not only do they provide impressive colours, they also promise great performance.

However, it’s their “revolutionary patent-pending formula” that really matters. The most important aspects are cooling and efficiency, and they say that’s taken care of, but it’s the colour stability. Many fluids have sediment that settles over time, especially while not running the loop. These colours should stay true for a very long time indeed. Of course, that means less draining and refilling your loop.

Fans

Their latest EK-VARDAR X3M fans are built for extreme cooling and optimised for radiator installations. They use a high-static pressure design, and is basically the next evolution of the fans they originally launched in 2014. Of course, they feature rubber dampeners, a floating frame design, and an improved fan blade design. The end result, great looking fans that promise low noise and high airflow; exactly what we all want.

Monoblocks and More

Their new blocks are better than ever, offering full-coverage, easier installations, and improved performance. The CPU blocks help cool the VRM too, yet still only require two fittings, saving on cost, tubing, coolant and everything else really.

All these products will be hitting the market soon, so keep an eye out for prices and availability.

