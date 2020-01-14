EK Fluid Gaming & Distribution Plates @ CES 2020

EK may have revealed their accessible EK-AIO here at CES 2020. However, they certainly haven’t distanced themselves from the enthusiast end of the market either. It seems their EK Fluid Gaming system is finally moving forward and while we expected it to be sold by other retailers, we heard that it’ll be made available directly from EK’s own website. We didn’t quite catch the specifications, but of course, it’s fully custom water-cooled and features a modified PC-011 from Lian Li with the new EK front panel distribution plate.

Speaking of distribution plates, that’s clearly a big focus for EK for 2020. They unveiled an impressive range of EKWB plates, some that we’ve seen before, as well as a few new ones, including a beastly sized one for the Corsair Obsidian 1000D. However, the Phanteks Evolv X and Fractal Design Define R6 plates are more likely to have wider appeal.

