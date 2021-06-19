EK Lignum – Give a Little Walnut to Your RTX 30 Series Water Block

EK is one of the biggest names in the world when it comes to creating awesome liquid cooling hardware. Now they’ve got a new addition to their Signature Edition product portfolio – the EK Lignum. EK’s founder has a love for woodwork, hence the creation of their new Lignum series, which is the Latin word for wood. While others are going for RGB, polished chrome, matte black finish, plastics, etc, the addition of real wood really gives the Lignum a much more premium look and feel.

Lignum Series

“The choice of wood is walnut (Juglans Nigra) because it never fails to surprise with its colours and texture. The connection between the water block and the wood enables wood to shrink and expand, which is one of its most natural predispositions in response to the changes in humidity and temperature. Lignum products were engineered in a way so that the wood does not come into direct contact with water. Every block has a unique pattern of wood, which makes it one of a kind in the world.” – EK

RTX 3080/3090

Lignum is based on EK’s latest EK-Quantum Vector RE RTX 3080/3090, which is an updated design of the 2nd-generation Vector GPU water blocks from the EK-Quantum Line. That means it’s broadly compatible with many Nvidia RTX series cards, if you’re lucky enough to be able to track one down at the moment, of course. The EK-Quantum Vector RTX 3080-3090 Lignum water block is compatible with most reference design (not Founders Edition) GeForce RTX 3080, 3090, and Zotac Trinity RTX 3080 and 3090 graphics cards.

As with most water blocks, it directly cools the GPU, VRAM, and the VRM (voltage regulation module) ensuring maximum cooling and performance from all aspects of your high-end GPU.

“These newly developed water blocks feature optimized flow paths that reduce hydrodynamic instabilities and vortexing (dead spots) inside of them. Additionally, this new design allows the terminal to be screwed directly onto the copper cold plate of the GPU block, making it more rigid and reducing the chances of damaging the water block.” – EK

Give a Little Walnut to Your RTX 30 Series Water Block

Every single piece of wood is carefully chosen, handcrafted, and varnished with multiple layers. The open-pore matte varnish gives the wood its natural silky touch. It is attached to the acetal tops, which seal the block and act as functional tops, while wood acts as an aesthetical one, meaning there is no contact of wood with liquid in the custom loop.

Availability

The EK Lignum product line is now available worldwide through a network of partners and resellers, as well as directly through the EK Online Store. The EK-Quantum Vector RTX 3080/3090 Lignum Edition water block is available for pre-order (MSRP: 349.95€) through the EK Webshop and Partner Reseller Network, shipping commences mid-September 2021. However, they will also be stocking a Lignum series of tubing and CPU blocks to match too.