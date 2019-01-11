EK Reveal Annihilator Pro LGS 3647 Water Block

EK-Annihilator Pro

If you take extreme computing seriously, then pay close attention. The new custom loop water block from EK is built to push extreme hardware even harder than ever. It’ll fit the new ASUS LGA 3647 (Socket P) Intel Motherboard. This is already a pretty heavy motherboard in its own right, with a huge CPU socket, and heavy-duty hardware all over. However, to get the most, you’ll want to keep its huge bank of VRMs cool as ice.

PORTS!

Designed to be even more versatile than ever, the new block features a whopping 9 ports. Three top ports which are G1.4″, while three side ports are all G1/8″. This is an enterprise solution after all. Of course, this means you can fit tubing top down, or even sideways for the use in a 1U chassis if required.