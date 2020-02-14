EK Reveal Their New Vardar X3M D-RGB Fans

We’re big fans of EK Water Blocks here at eTeknix, and it’s easy to see why. They make some really amazing liquid cooling hardware. However, a high-end radiator is no good without a high-end cooling fan. EK just revealed their new EK-VARDAR-X3M D-RGB Fans! Sure, the name is a bit of a handful, but the hardware looks pretty awesome.

EK Water Blocks

These are the latest version of the 120 mm EK-Vardar fans. The EK-Vardar X3M 120ER features removable rubber dampers on their corners, some new airflow optimisations, and of course, there is a non-RGB and RGB version of the fans too. Furthermore, the RGB version has now been upgraded to D-RGB for better customisation. Plus, it also features their zeroRPM fan mode for total silence when you really need it.

This fan comes in 4 variants, two with no LEDs and two with addressable D-RGB implementation. The black or white designation on the end marks the colour of the rubber corners which can be mounted the other way if you want to use these fans in pull orientation.

EK-Vardar X3M 120ER (500-2200rpm) – Black

EK-Vardar X3M 120ER (500-2200rpm) – White

EK-Vardar X3M 120ER D-RGB (500-2200rpm) – Black

EK-Vardar X3M 120ER D-RGB (500-2200rpm) – White

What EK Had to Say

“The perfectly balanced 7 fan blade design is optimized for high-pressure operation while maintaining the low noise profile throughout the whole operation range of the fan. The D-RGB versions use a milky white rotor that does a great job of diffusing the light and provides great dispersion of 9 LEDs located in the fan motor.” – EK

D-RGB

The addressable D-RGB LEDs use standard 3-pin 5 V D-RGB connectors. Meaning it can be used with any standard 3-pin 5 V D-RGB controller, EK-Connect, or any of popular RGB sync technologies from all major motherboard manufacturers. The arrow marking on the 3-pin LED connector is to be aligned with the +5 V marking on the RGB header.

EK-Vardar X3M Damper Pack

EK-Vardar X3M rubber dampers can be purchased separately in various colour options to match your build. The 6 available colours are red, blue, yellow, orange, green, and purple.

EK-Vardar X3M 120ER (500-2200 rpm) Fans

High-static pressure / low noise profile – unlike other general-purpose computer cooling fans, the EK-Vardar X3M 120ER fan is built for high-powered PC systems. The Vardar’s design is also suitable for restrictive cases with dust filters.

High-quality motor and bearing assembly – New electrical design, actively cooled motor windings and the Dual-Ball bearing with 50.000 hours of lifespan (MTBF) ensures uninterrupted operation for years to come. Precise Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) for fan speed adjustment allows performance on demand.

Standard D-RGB connection – The Vardar X3M 120ER D-RGB features a standard 3-pin 5 V D-RGB connection that is compatible with any popular RGB sync technology from major motherboard manufacturers.

Start-Stop function – The Vardar X3M 120ER has a 0 db mode where the fan turns off when the PWM curve is set below 25%.

Coloured Dampers – Interchangeable rubber dampers in multiple colour options to boost aesthetics and to reduce vibration transfer.

Availability and Pricing

The EK-Vardar X3M 120ER fans are available for purchase through EK Webshop here.