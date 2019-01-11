EK to Release Custom Distribution Plates and RGB Controllers

Distribution Plates

Modders have been making their own distribution plates for years. A unique way of adding to your custom loop with a large block that can direct liquid to various components.

Various brands have similar products on the market already. However, they’re often over branded. The EK models are much cleaner and leave you with a relatively blank canvas to submit your own style.

They’ll be making these for a range of popular chassis, such as some from InWin and Lian Li. They’re not ready yet, and we’ll have more details on price and variations very soon, so stay tuned.

Taking Control

RGB is awesome, but it can also be a burden too. Having RGB fans, chassis, coolers, custom loop hardware, and much more means lots of cables. The new EK hub means you can hook up fans, 3-pin and 4-pin RGB headers. It’s a simple solution to a complex issue and we can’t wait to get our hands on the final product. It’s a prototype here, so it’ll improve aesthetically and the Molex will be swapped for SATA.

