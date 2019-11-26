EK Waterblocks & InWin Revealed the 303EK PC Case

EK Water Blocks may be well known for their liquid cooling hardware. However, it seems they’re branching out with the help of InWin. The two companies have teamed up to create a new PC case called the 303EK. Now, it’s basically the InWin 303 we know and love, but it comes heavily modified. The whole case is set up with an integrated distribution plate. If you want something that REALLY shows off your liquid cooling, the 303EK is clearly the way to go.

EK-Classic InWin 303EK

The EK-Classic InWin 303EK case is a unique version of the popular In Win 303 case. It features an integrated distribution plate and this makes it really special as there is no similar product on the market. This is the only mass-produced case that is specifically re-designed and modified to seamlessly integrate the coolant distribution plate equipped with a powerful DDC pump.

The 303 is one of InWin’s most popular cases which has been on the market for quite a while now. It is a tested, market-proven case with interesting fan and radiator layout options. The 303EK version brings this a new level, wherewith the purchase of the case, the customer will get a fully integrated coolant reservoir and a pump in the form of a distribution plate.

Distro Plate

The integrated distro plate offers an easy installation of hard tubes where little to no bending of the tubing is required. It is a true all in one solution that includes a pump and reservoir which is fitted with multiple industry-standard G1/4″ threaded inlet and outlets. It is able to support one CPU and up to two GPUs and a top-mounted radiator.

The coolant distribution plate is equipped with a small form factor DDC 3.2 pump which is capable of delivering coolant flow up to 1000 liter per hour. The pump is powered via a 12 V Molex connector and the speed of the pump can be adjusted via a standard PWM cable attached to your motherboard or controller.

Technical Specifications

Model name: InWin 303EK

Dimensions (W x D x H): 215 x 487 x 480 mm

Color: Black

Tempered Glass Panel: Yes

Power Supply Compatibility: ATX12V Length up to 200 mm

Motherboard Compatibility: ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX

Maximum GPU Length: 350 mm

Maximum GPU Width: 160 mmm

Fan and Radiator Compatibility

1x 120 mm Rear Fan / 120 mm Radiator

3x 120 mm Top Fan / 360 mm SE or PE Radiator

3x 120 mm Bottom Fan / 360 mm SE Radiator

Pump Technical Specifications

Dimensions (W x D x H): 63 x 68 x 55 mm

Motor: Electronically commuted ball bearing motor

Rated voltage: 12 V DC

Power consumption: 18 W

Maximum head pressure: up to 5.2 m

Maximum flow rate: up to 1000 L/h

Maximum liquid temperature: 60°C

Materials: Stainless steel, PPS-GF40, EPDM O-rings, graphite

Power connector: 4-Pin Molex- and 4-Pin PWM FAN connector

Xylem original model name: DDC-3.25 TPPWM4

Availability and Pricing

EK-Classic InWin 303EK cases are made in Taiwan and are readily available for pre-order through the EK Webshop and Partner Reseller Network. The estimated shipping time for this product is 11th January 2020. Pricing for the EK-Classic InWin 303EK – Black is set at €339,90.