EK Waterblocks Professional Use Range Revealed

When you hear about EK Waterblocks, you may immediately think of some RGB crazy custom gaming rig, right? Fair enough, that’s what I would think too. However, liquid cooling is a serious business for getting the most out of any kind of system. Rendering farms, workstations, servers, and much more. Their new professional use series looks set to give that market exactly what they need.

There is a new focus on these products to be robust, with industrial material choices and no RGB whatsoever. The EK Professional Line of products is all about the use of high-quality materials, longevity and enhancing the power of your PC or computing unit. If they’re going into servers, data centres, deep learning workstations, etc, they need to be even more reliable than the consumer models. Of course, EK already makes amazing quality hardware, so that shouldn’t mean much actually changes.

EK-Pro Quick Disconnect Kits

“The EK-Pro GPU Quick Disconnect Kit is the most efficient way to transform your liquid-cooled GPU into a quick-disconnect ready water block assembly. The kit consists of everything that you would need to transform your existing GPU water block into a quick-disconnect ready product. Included are: 1 meter of Black ZMT 6,5/9,5 mm tubing, two 6 mm OD barb fittings, four tube clamps, 45° Angled GPU Terminal and two sets of Quick Disconnect fittings.”

The EK-Pro CPU Quick Disconnect Kit is the most efficient way to transform your CPU water block into a quick-disconnect ready assembly. The kit consists of everything that you would need to transform your existing CPU water block into a quick-disconnect ready product.

Included are 1 meter of Black ZMT 9,5/15,9 mm tubing, two 10 mm OD barb fittings, four-tube clamps and two sets of Quick Disconnect fittings.

EK-Pro Manifold

“The EK-Pro Manifold is a purpose-made coolant delivery system for multiple water blocks in workstation systems. It offers perfect coolant distribution by using multiple industry-standard G1/4″ In and Out ports. There are two versions of the product available. The EK-Pro Manifold 2CPU 2GPU can support two CPU and two GPU water blocks in parallel or semi-parallel setup. The other EK-Pro Manifold marked with 2CPU 4GPU can support two CPU and four GPU water blocks in parallel or semi-parallel setup.”

Availability and Pricing

EK Professional line products are designed and made in Slovenia, Europe and are available for order through the EK Webshop or EK Partner Reseller Network.