EK WB Looks To Get into the Air Cooling Market?

/ 42 mins ago
ek waterblock logo

I think many would agree that EK WB represents one of the world leaders in terms of their custom-loop cooling solutions and, to a lesser extent of consumer knowledge, their excellent AIO releases. It seems, however, that during their Cooling Expo (which you can check out here) something rather quietly slipped through the net.- Specifically, that EK WB looks set to throw their technological hat into the air-cooling ring!

EK WB Debut Air Cooler Design

In the image below EK WB has shown what is clearly a CPU air cooler. Something that many would never have expected the company to produce based on its overall (and well established) emphasis on liquid cooling designs.

Put simply though, if EK WB is entering the air cooler market, it’s going to be more than a little interesting to see where this initial product debuts. Could this be fresh competition for the high-end market leaders like Noctua? Well, we wouldn’t put it past them having a good swing at it!

ek waterblock

What Do We Think?

In a report via TechPowerUp, it should be noted that EK WB has confirmed that the image above is only a ‘prototype’ concept design and, as such, presuming something does hit the market, it will likely look very different to what’s shown here. If this is anything of an indication of intent, however, then those of you who are fans of air coolers will undoubtedly want to check this out. We may shortly have another major player on the field!

For more information on their 2020 Expo, you can visit the official website via the link here!

What do you think? Do you like this design? – Let us know in the comments!

