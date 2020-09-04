EKWB Announces the EK-Quantum Vector for Nvidia 3090/3080

Following a pretty hefty teaser earlier this month, EK Water Blocks (EKWB) has officially confirmed the launch of its EK-Quantum Vector water blocks that have been specifically designed to work with Nvidia’s brand new 3080 and 3090 graphics cards. Well… ‘reference’ models at least.

EK-Quantum Vector RTX 3080/3090 D-RGB – Nickel + Plexi

Set to retail for €151.16, for more information on this design, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

EK-Quantum Vector RTX 3080/3090 – Copper + Plexi

Set to retail for €130.99, for more information on this design, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

EK-Quantum Vector RTX 3080/3090 D-RGB – Nickel + Acetal

Set to retail for €146.11, for more information on this design, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

EK-Quantum Vector RTX 3080/3090 – Copper + Acetal

Set to retail for €130.99, for more information on this design, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

A Question of Compatibility

While EKWB has confirmed that these water blocks are designed to work with Nvidia’s 3090 and 3080 graphics cards (and 100% not the 3070), there is more than a little curiosity as to exactly which designs will be compatible. Referring to it only working on ‘reference’ models, they have made a very specific point to highlight that these water blocks are not capable/compatible of working with Nvidia’s ‘Founders Edition’ GPUs.

I mean, the assumption is that EKWB intends for users to take ‘custom’ reference cards (something potentially like the ASUS TUF Gaming), remove the existing fan cooler, and install this in its place. The short version is, however, before you go buying, see if you can get a better idea as to what you might be getting into because, at the time of writing, the information from EKWB isn’t entirely clear!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!