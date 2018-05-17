EKWB Announces RGB LED Version of EK-Vardar EVO Fans

EK-Vardar Now with RGB LED

Slovenian cooling expert EKWB is announcing the launch of the new EK-Vardar EVO 120ER RGB fan. This is basically the same high-performance EK-Vardar fan but now has RGB LEDs built in. Under the motor hub are 9 LEDs which shine through the seven transluscent fan blades. The opaque nature of the fan is by design so that the LED’s disperse evenly across. With 9 LEDs, the EK-Vardar RGB is also one of the brightest RGB LED fans in the market.

As usual, this uses a standard 4-pin 12V RGB connector and is compatible with multiple motherboard RGB LED systems. This includes’ ASUS Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light and ASRock’s RGB LED.

each fan uses dual-ball bearings and has start-stop function for total silence. Since it is built for radiators, it produces high static pressure and has a low noise profile when pushing air. It operates from 500 to 2200 RPM via PWM.

How Much is the EKWB EK-Vardar 120ER RGB Fan?

The EK-Vardar EVO 120ER RGB fan is now available for purchase through the EK Webshop. It is also available through their Partner Reseller Network for the same price at €21.90 each (including VAT).