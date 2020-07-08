EKWB Announces EK-Quantum Inertia D5 Body D-RGB Pump-Tops

/ 3 seconds ago
ekwb

EKWB, the European premium liquid cooling manufacturer, is launching EK-Quantum Inertia Body standalone pump-tops that are designed for D5 pumps. These standalone tops offer increased hydraulic performance (up to 15%) compared to the original factory top and feature sophisticated D-RGB LED lighting and a design that seamlessly blends with the rest of the EK Quantum Line.

ekwb

EKWB EK-Quantum Inertia D5 Body D-RGB Pump-Tops

Inertia standalone tops come in two different models, with either a CNC-machined black POM acetal or CNC-machined cast-acrylic. Proper LED illumination without unwanted LED hotspots is achieved with a black cover on the Plexi model and diffused by a milky-white piece on the acetal model. These products are compatible with popular RGB sync technologies from all major motherboard manufacturers. The arrow marking on the 3-pin LED connector is to be aligned with the +5V marking on the D-RGB (aRGB) header.

The new Quantum Inertia D5 pump volute/body system features a fully rounded design thus offering greater usability, allowing installation at any angle within 360 degrees of rotation. A special rubber shock absorber is used to de-couple the main pump body from the mounting clip for silent operation, free of vibration-induced noise. Additionally, horizontal and vertical positioning is supported for easier tube routing possibilities.

ekwb

Price & Availability

EK-Quantum Inertia D5 Body D-RGB standalone tops are made in Slovenia, and available for order through EK Webshop and Partner Reseller Network. In the table below, you can see the manufacturer suggested retail price (MSRP), VAT included.

What do you think? Do you have a custom loop cooling system in your PC? If so, what components do you use? – Let us know in the comments!

Topics: , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS

  • Latest Video

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    Do you like RGB?

    View Results

  • Archives


Send this to a friend