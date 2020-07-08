EKWB Announces EK-Quantum Inertia D5 Body D-RGB Pump-Tops

EKWB, the European premium liquid cooling manufacturer, is launching EK-Quantum Inertia Body standalone pump-tops that are designed for D5 pumps. These standalone tops offer increased hydraulic performance (up to 15%) compared to the original factory top and feature sophisticated D-RGB LED lighting and a design that seamlessly blends with the rest of the EK Quantum Line.

EKWB EK-Quantum Inertia D5 Body D-RGB Pump-Tops

Inertia standalone tops come in two different models, with either a CNC-machined black POM acetal or CNC-machined cast-acrylic. Proper LED illumination without unwanted LED hotspots is achieved with a black cover on the Plexi model and diffused by a milky-white piece on the acetal model. These products are compatible with popular RGB sync technologies from all major motherboard manufacturers. The arrow marking on the 3-pin LED connector is to be aligned with the +5V marking on the D-RGB (aRGB) header.

The new Quantum Inertia D5 pump volute/body system features a fully rounded design thus offering greater usability, allowing installation at any angle within 360 degrees of rotation. A special rubber shock absorber is used to de-couple the main pump body from the mounting clip for silent operation, free of vibration-induced noise. Additionally, horizontal and vertical positioning is supported for easier tube routing possibilities.

Price & Availability

EK-Quantum Inertia D5 Body D-RGB standalone tops are made in Slovenia, and available for order through EK Webshop and Partner Reseller Network. In the table below, you can see the manufacturer suggested retail price (MSRP), VAT included.

