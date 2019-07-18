EKWB EK-Velocity Strike CPU Block for Intel and AMD Released

EKWB has now released their EK-Velocity Strike, a CPU block featuring their 5th generation cooling engine. Along with the new internal structure is a new external design. Featuring a minimalist, but striking aesthetic.

What is the EK-Velocity Strike Block Made Of?

The top of the EKWB EK-Velocity Strike is from solid piece of brass. This is CNC machined out of a large block, then coated with black chrome or matte black. EKWB also puts a cover piece that is either black anodized or pure brushed \.

Internally, the cold plate is from select pure copper and features a dense micro-fin structure. The contact surface also gets a machine polishing to ensure superior contact to the CPU IHS.

Do These Have RGB LED?

Although the photos do not show it, these actually have a 4-pin RGB LED connector. Which means it is compatible with standard analog +12V RGB LED headers.

Like previous EKWB products with this connector, it is compatible with ASUS Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light and ASRock Polychrome Sync. The RGB cable length is 30cm, so sit should be long enough to reach the motherboard or the controller in the case.

How Much are These EKWB EK-Velocity Strike CPU Blocks?

Both Black Nickel + Black and Matte Black + Silver variants cost the same at €139.90. The two are also now available for pre-order via EKWB’s website or through their partner reseller networks.

Current socket compatibility includes Intel LGA-1150/1151/1155/1156, Intel LGA-2011(-3), Intel LGA-2066 and AMD AMD4.