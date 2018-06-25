EKWB Expands Complete Custom Loop Kits with RGB Models

Custom Loops Now With RGB LED

Slovenian-based liquid cooling experts EKWB is embracing the RGB craze. They are now releasing easy-to-use complete custom loop kits featuring RGB LEDs. The EK-KIT RGB 240 and 360 are ultimate fully RGB customizable liquid cooling kits that are built on the existing Performance line of kits. These are for all users who seek the best price-performance ratio on the market. The kit contains everything you need to assemble your first high-end custom liquid cooling loop. Plus, unlike all-in-ones, these kits are upgradeable and provide much superior performance.

What Kind of Hardware is In This Kit?

This kit uses EKWB’s EK-Supremacy EVO RGB CPU block. It has compatible mounts for both Intel LGA115x or LGA2011 sockets, as well as new AMD AM4. It has a clear view top so not only is the coolant visible, but the RGB LED shines through as well.

These RGB LED kits also make use of EK-CoolStream PE 240 and EK-CoolStream PE 360 radiators. These are 40mm thick units with double stack copper fins. This is actively cooled by EK-Vardar 120mm high static pressure fans, which work perfectly well in both low or high speed settings. Furthermore, these are the EK-Vardar EVO 120ER RGB variant with translucent blades. So not only is the CPU block RGB-capable, so are the fans as well. EKWB also includes the EK-RGB 4-way splitter cable so that all devices can connect via a single header.

The kit also comes with EKWB’s EK-XRES 140 Revo D5 RGB PWM reservoir. This has the pump integrated inside and it also has RGB LED lighting built-in. By default, the kit comes with EK-CryoFuel Clear, so the colours of the build has to rely on the RGB LED lighting shining through. Lastly, the kit comes with EK-ACF nickel compression soft-tube fittings to connect all pieces together via the EK-DuraClear soft-tubing.

How Much Are These EKWB Custom Loop RGB LED Kits?

The EK-KIT HT240 has an MSRP of 399.90€, while the EK-KIT HT360 has an MSRP of 439.90€.