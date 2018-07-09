EKWB Introduces the MSI X470 Gaming M7 RGB Monoblock

More RGB Monoblock Options from EKWB

Slovenia-based liquid cooling manufacturer EKWB is launching yet another RGB monoblock. This one is specifically for MSI‘s X470 Gaming M7 motherboard which supports AMD Ryzen AM4 processors.

As usual it uses the award-winning EK-supremacy EVO engine. Plus, since it is a monoblock, it not only cools the CPU core, but the critical VRM components as well. This lets users overclock to their hearts content, without fear of overheating the MOSFETs.

As usual, the block is made of copper but has nickel electroplating. The result is a clean, premium look without penalties to performance. The top is also clear glass acrylic, letting users see through the cooling engine and watch the coolant flow. Plus, its RGB LED backlighting illuminates the assembly further.

A standard 4-pin 12V RGB LED strip is installed in the monoblock that connects to the motherboard’s 4-pin LED header or it can be connected to any other standard 12V 4-pin LED controller. This RGB LED lighting is also readily compatible with MSI’s Mystic Light Sync software for control.

How Much is the EKWB MSI X470 M7 RGB Monoblock?

The EK-FB MSI X470 M7 RGB Monoblock will start shipping on July 10, 2018 for an MSRP of 119.95€ with VAT included.