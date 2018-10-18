EKWB Introduces New High-End Quantum Product Line

Distinctly High-End Water-cooling Parts

Slovenian liquid cooling experts EKWB is announcing their new Quantum high-end product line. Moreover, under this banner they are releasing their first two top-of-the-line water block products: Velocity and Vector.

Of the two, EK-Velocity is the new high-performance flagship premium quality CPU water block. It features the fifth iteration of the award-winning EK cooling engine, with kits compatible for both modern Intel or AMD processors.

Meanwhile, EK-Vector line has the EK-Vector RTX 2000 series, specifically for NVIDIA‘s newest generation GeForce RTX graphics cards. Like the EK-Velocity, these water blocks feature a redesigned cooling engine. Although, this one has has a larger footprint in comparison to previous generation full cover blocks. This larger surface area for heat transfer increases the thermal performance.

According to Edvard König, EK’s Founder and CEO says that “they considered performance in the context of the entire liquid cooling loop, not just the individual parts” when it comes to designing these. Adding that “this alignment is expressed through the new design language of the Quantum lineup of products. It is how Quantum will definitively stand out in the industry.”

When Will These EKWB Quantum Products be Available?

The Quantum Product Line is now available worldwide. Either through a network of partners and resellers, as well as directly through the EK Online Store.