EKWB Launches Acetal Monoblock for ASUS Crosshair Mobos

EWKB Monoblock for AM4-based Motherboards

Slovenian water-cooling specialists EKWB is launching new POM acetal monoblocks. These are specifically tailored for the ASUS ROG Crosshair VI Hero, Crosshair VII Hero and Crosshair VI Extreme motherboards. All three make use of AMD’s Ryzen AM4 socket.

The acetal monoblock has a built-in 12V 4-pin RGB LED strip inside. Naturally, this is compatible ASUS Aura Sync so users can readily control it via ASUS’ software. This lights up the Crosshair text logo across the middle. Although the RoG pattern remains white on the black acetal background.

Since it is a monoblock, it not only cools the processor but the surrounding VRM components as well. That means users will need to remove the stock heatsink as well as the stock AMD backplate.

The contact surface is copper but has nickel plating. This results in a more premium look and prevents oxidation, while not affecting the cooling ability drastically. The mounting system is also simple since the nickel brass screw-in standoffs are already in place.

How Much is this ASUS Crosshair Compatible Monoblock?

The EK-FB ASUS C6H RGB Monoblock – Acetal is readily available for purchase now for 139.90€. This price is the MSRP and already includes VAT.