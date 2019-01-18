EKWB Launches EK Classic Watercooling Product Line

New Bang-for-Buck Series from EKWB

While Slovenian liquid cooling experts EWKB has their new cutting-edge next-gen products, they are not forgetting their past entirely. In fact, they are now reviving their older Supremacy design and placing it on a simpler package. The result is the new EK Classic series, so what is old is new again.

These tried and proven ideas coupled with a more simplified spartan design makes the EK Classic a potent bang-for-buck value proposition. Especially since watercooling hardware can be very costly. This is also a good intermediary for those who are just starting out or coming from EKWB’s aluminium kits.

Do These Have RGB LEDs?

Despite the simple appearance, these products do come with RGB LED lighting. The CPU and GPU water blocks comes with a pre-installed 4-pin 12V RGB LED strip.

Aside from the CPU and GPU blocks, there is also the EK-XRES 140 SPC PWM Classic RGB.

What Products are Part of The EK Classic Lineup?

EKWB is initially announcing three products: EK-Supremacy Classic, EK-FC RTX Classic (and backplate), as well as the EK-XRES 140 Classic. These are priced as follows (in USD):