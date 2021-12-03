EKWB Launches its New G1/4-inch Plug Packs

EK Water Blocks (EKWB) has announced the launch of a new set of 10 EK-Quantum Torque Plugs. This 10-set piece comes with just as many special ABS black covers in form of an EK logo. EK has developed brand new covers that go over the EK-Quantum Torque Plugs and should be the perfect compliment to your custom loop cooling solution!

EKWB G1/4-inch Plug Packs

The EK-Quantum Torque Plugs come in a pack of 10 of both the plugs and covers. Ideal for when you don’t want G1/4″ plugs to be seen. These covers are in the shape of the EK logo, provide a stylish look, and are easy to align in any direction so that the EK logo is showing in the proper orientation. The plugs are sealed with quality rubber O-rings. The plugs are CNC-machined out of nickel-plated brass, with a hex key head for easier operation. The covers are made of black ABS plastic.

Technical Data:

Threading: G 1/4″

Thread length: 4.5mm

Where Can I Learn More?

EK Water Blocks (EKWB) has confirmed that the EK-Quantum Torque Plug w/Cover 10-pack is available to order now either directly from their own website or through their approved retail partners with shipping available on December 9th. – If you do, therefore, want to learn more, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

