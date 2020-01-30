EKWB Launches its AIO Liquid CPU Cooling Solutions

EKWB is a well-known brand in the custom-cooling market, but to date, they haven’t really shown huge amounts of interest in producing AIO liquid cooling solutions. That is, until now!

In announcing their new range of EK-AIO (All-In-One) CPU cooler’s, with designs ranging from 120mm to 360mm, there’s going to be a cooling solution for everyone here!

EK-AIO (All-In-One) CPU Coolers

With a brand as reputable as EKWB, these releases will undoubtedly be highly-anticipated in the PC community. Especially those looking for a new major player in the high-end cooling market.

So, what do we know about them? Well, you can check out the main product features below!

Features

Powerful Pump The robust SPC style pump ensures sufficient coolant flow through a dense copper fin structure, delivering optimal performance for its class of AIO products on the market. A sizeable pump housing indicates the quality of the pump that promises smooth and quiet operation and durability. The frosted cover of the pump unit acts as a perfect light disperser for the integrated addressable D-RGB LEDs.

Fierce Fan The included Vardar addressable D-RGB fan is a high-static pressure cooling fan, designed and built primarily for radiator use with liquid cooling systems, the perfectly balanced milky colored 7 blade rotor design is optimized for light dispersion and high-pressure operation while maintaining the low noise profile throughout the whole operation range of the fan. Under the motor hub, there are a total of 9 addressable D-RGB LEDs ensuring perfect light diffusion at broad daylight as well.

Robust Radiator A high-grade 28 mm thick aluminum radiator with 12 channels, is ensuring that all of the cooling is done efficiently. The thickness, or should we say slimness, of the radiator, ensures that the EK-AIO is compatible with the majority of all the popular cases on the market. The stylish black radiator, while being slim, is being efficiently utilized since the radiator core itself is almost the same thickness as the outer body of the radiator itself.

Availability and Pricing The EK-AIO’s are designed in Slovenia and made in China and are available for pre-order through the EK Webshop. The AIO units will start shipping on the 28th of February 2020. In the table below you can see the manufacturer suggested retail price (MSRP) with VAT included.



What Does EKWB Have to Say?

“Take your first step into the world of liquid cooling with all new EK-AIO (All-In-One) CPU cooler. An out-of-the-box liquid cooling solution that combines performance cooling with a simple plug-and-play design. Featuring a range of fully customizable D-RGB lighting effects, it’s the perfect upgrade for any gamer.”

Price & Availability

Available to pre-order now directly from EKWB’s website, these brand new AIO coolers will go on sale on February 28th.

In terms of pricing, there is a pre-order discount available, therefore, the MSRP works out as follows:

120mm – $89.99 + Shipping ($80.99 with pre-order discount)

240mm – $119.99 + Shipping ($107.99 with pre-order discount)

360mm – $154.99 + Shipping ($139.49 with pre-order discount)

For more information on these coolers (and where you can place your order), you can check out the official website via the link here!

What do you think? Do you like these new coolers? Are you thinking of getting one? If so, which model interests you the most? – Let us know in the comments!