EKWB Launches its New ‘White Vardar’ D-RGB Fans

EK Water Blocks (EKWB), the premium computer liquid cooling gear manufacturer, is releasing the white version of its 120 mm addressable D-RGB Vardar fans. The frame is made in a matte white, with milky white fan blades that diffuse the light. Another added benefit is the ability to daisy-chain the RGB of these Vardar fans.

As their black counterparts, they also incorporate the Extended Range (ER) of the PWM operation feature and the special Start-Stop function which allows for a true 0 dB experience and truly silent environment. With this feature, not only will you be able to enjoy a totally silent PC, but it also proves to be very useful in preventing radiator dust buildup if your PC is idling for prolonged periods. All of this expands the lifespan of the fan.

EKWB ‘White Vardar’ D-RGB Fans

These fans have a dual ball bearing, most commonly used in industrial fan applications. The operational range starts at 500rpm and goes all the way to 2200rpm. This extended range allows for a wide range of scenarios, covering the requirement of either silence or high performance in a single fan. Aside from the low rpm operation, the fan features a Start-Stop function that will provide the user with a true 0 dB noise environment. When a fan curve is set with the minimum threshold point below 25-30% PWM duty cycle (depending on the motherboard model), the motor and electronics will turn off and the fan will simply stop spinning. EK-Vardar EVO 120ER D-RGB – White restarts operation automatically as fan control ramps up its operational duty cycle past threshold start-stop point.

The transparent, but frosted 7-blade impeller design is optimized for light dispersion and high-pressure operation while maintaining the low noise profile throughout the whole operation range of the fan. Under the motor hub, there’s a total of 9 addressable LEDs ensuring 360-degree light diffusion at broad daylight as well. The diodes can be separately controlled allowing for unique lighting effects.

One of the key features of the EK-Vardar RGB fan is its simplicity as it uses standard 3-pin 5 V D-RGB connectivity. Meaning, it can be used with any standard 3-pin 5 V D-RGB controller or any of the popular RGB sync technologies from all major motherboard manufacturers. The arrow marking on the 3-pin LED connector is to be aligned with the +5V marking on the D-RGB/Addressable header.

Features

High-static pressure / low noise profile – Unlike other general-purpose computer cooling fans, the EK-Vardar EVO 120ER D-RGB – White is built specifically for computer liquid cooling systems, namely radiator cooling. Vardar’s design and construction are also perfectly suitable for high-performance air coolers, as well as restrictive cases with dust filters when used as case fans.

High-quality motor and bearing assembly – New electrical design, actively cooled motor windings, and Dual-Ball bearing with 50,000 hours of lifespan (MTBF), ensure uninterrupted operation for years to come, while precise Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) for fan speed adjustment brings performance on demand.

Sealed-edge fan casing – A classic and effective square shape of the fan casing provides optimal performance in either pull (suction) or push (pressure) regime without hydraulic losses, thus ensuring the optimal cooling capacity of your liquid cooling radiators. The classic shape of the fan frame also allows for easy cable routing when grouping more fans on one radiator.

Timeless design – The EK-Vardar EVO 120ER D-RGB fan with its simple square frame fits into any liquid cooling setup without drawing too much attention to itself.

Advanced D-RGB connection – The Vardar EVO 120ER D-RGB is compatible with any popular D-RGB sync technologies from major motherboard manufacturers.

Slim black cables – The Vardar RGB fan features simple slim black cables with no additional cable sleeving. This will enable easier cable routing and much less cable clutter.

Daisy-chaining – The ability to link RGB connectors of multiple Vardar fans allows you to utilize a single D-RGB source to power the LEDs of several Vardar fans without creating a cable clutter.

Price & Availability

EKWB has announced that the ‘White Vardar’ D-RGB cooling fans are available to purchase directly from their website for €23.09. If you do, therefore, want to learn more about them (and potentially make a purchase) you can check the official product page out via the link here!

What do you think? Are you impressed with these fan designs? Do you own any of EKWB’s cooling products? – Let us know in the comments!