EKWB Launches RGB EK-Supremacy EVO CPU Water Blocks

Another Day, Another EKWB RGB Product

Slovenian liquid cooling manufacturer EKWB is finally releasing the RGB product that every enthusiast is waiting for. It is an RGB LED version of their EK-Supremacy EVO CPU water block. The signature product has been around for a while, notable for its compact and highly efficient design. The conact is made of copper with a dense micro-fin structure that counts 52 grooves with a spacing of 0.25mm apart. The top side is CNC machined out of high-quality acrylic glass, providing a full view of the coolant flowing through.

What CPU Sockets are Compatible with the EK-Supremacy EVO RGB?

The EK-Supremacy EVO RGB comes with a universal mounting mechanism that offers error-preventing, tool-less installation supporting LGA-115x and LGA-20xx sockets out of the box.

There is also an AM4 version specifically for Ryzen CPUs called the EK-Supremacy EVO AMD RGB.

Both come with their respective mounting kit which includes a sturdy steel backplate (Intel), springs, all the necessary mounting screws and a small tube of Thermal Grizzly Hydronaut high-performance thermal paste. The mounting screws are actually already on the AMD version, and it re-uses the default AM4 backplate.

As for the RGB part, the water block iscompatible with popular RGB sync technologies from all major motherboard manufacturers since it features a classic 4-pin 12V RGB LED strip. That includes ASUS Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light and ASRock RGB LED.

How Much is the EK-Supremacy EVO RGB Water Block?

Both the Intel and AMD EK-Supremacy EVO RGB water block are now available via the EK Webshop. It is also available through their partner reseller network for 79.95€.

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology, share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you’ll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Check out our Latest Video