EKWB Now Has an RGB Water Block for AMD Radeon RX Vega

EKWB recently announced that they are outfitting the NVIDIA flagship Titan V with one of their own RGB LED water blocks. However, now AMD fans will be able to as well. The Slovenian based cooling gear manufacturer is announcing the launch of the EK-FC Radeon Vega RGB, a full coverage block that fits both RX Vega 56 and RX Vega 64. Those who have a Radeon Vega Frontier Edition would be glad to hear that this full-cover block is compatible with that card as well.

The EK-FC Radeon Vega RGB water block is compatible with popular RGB sync technologies from all major motherboard manufacturers since it features a classic 4-pin 12V RGB LED strip. That includes ASUS Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light and ASRock RGB LED.

Aside from the clear acrylic full coverage block, EKWB is also offering EK-FC Radeon Vega backplates. These are alternate options for the factory backplates that come with Radeon Vega products. Users can still use these factory defaults since it is compatible and does not interfere with the EKWB block. The only exception are the Radeon Vega AIO units. These custom EKWB backplates are available in Nickel and and Black versions.

How Much Does The EK-FC Radeon Vega RGB Full Cover GPU Water Block Cost?

The EKWB Radeon Vega RGB block costs cost 129.90€, available through the EK Webshop or through their partner resellers. Backplates are sold separately. The backplate for the Nickel version cost 37.90€. Meanwhile, the black version costs less at 29.90€. All prices include VAT.

