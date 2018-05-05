EKWB Offers Limited Edition EK-Supremacy Edge Water Blocks

Introducing the EK-Supremacy Edge Water Block

Slovenian liquid cooling experts EKWB is launching a new set of limited edition CPU water blocks called the EK-Supremacy Edge. It is a special package made to celebrate the success of the EK-Supremacy EVO CPU water block. The Supremacy EVO just happens to be the best-selling CPU water-block in the market after all. The EK-Supremacy Edge features a unique polygon structure as its front face, and is available in a variety of options. This polygon structure takes inspiration from the Kamnik-Savinja Alps mountain range. Which is a part of the Southern Limestone Alps which lie in the northern part of Slovenia.

How Limited is This Limited Edition?

Companies throw the word “Limited Edition” around far too commonly these days. However, this one truly is with only 100 pieces available. Instead of the 5000 units that some companies roll out. Compounded with the variety of options, each EK-Supremacy Edge is unique in their own way. Which makes them a rare collector’s item for liquid cooling enthusiasts.

Which Sockets are Compatible with the EK-Supremacy Edge?

Intel LGA-115x and LGA-20xx sockets are compatible out of the box. However, additional AMD AM4 socket support mount is available in the packaging.

How Much is the EKWB EK-Supremacy Edge?

The EK-Supremacy Edge water blocks will be available for purchase through the official EK webshop next week on Tuesday, 8th of May 9 PM CST, that is 16:00 CET and 23:00 HKT. EKWB is not releasing the pricing information until the day of.