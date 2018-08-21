EKWB Prepares Water Block for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

/ 11 mins ago

EKWB Prepares Water Block for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

EKWB Taking Turing Underwater

Our very own Chief Andy Ruffell is present at Gamescom 2018 for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20-Series unveiling. Aside from the cards of course, there are other new items shown at the event. This includes EKWB‘s upcoming custom water block for the RTX 2080 Ti. The layout for the new RTX 2080 Ti is slightly different from the previous generation GTX 1080 Ti. Most notable in particular is the larger space for NVLink close to the rear.

Previous Generation EK-FC1080 GTX ti

The previous EK-FC did not even have a cutout in that area since the SLI connector can still plug in. There is still no cutout on the new version, except for the backplate area.

The power connector front end also has a protective notch cover with some cable sticking out. This is most likely due to the RGB LED lights along the edge which fires across the acrylic glass top.

The cooling engine at the center is also different, with the fins parallel now to the length of the card. So basically one connector passes directly into  the center instead of taking the long-way around. This should result in better cooling overall.

When Is This Water Block Coming Out?

The product is not listed yet on EKWB’s website, but they have confirmed via Twitter that these will be available by September 20. The top end nickel plated acrylic glass top blocks with RGB LED are usually priced around $149 USD.

Topics: , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!


Optimized with PageSpeed Ninja