EKWB Release Lian Li 011D Distro-Plate G1

The Lian Li O11D is an incredible PC case. Crafted from a mountain of aluminium and tempered glass, and co-designed with Der8auer. You can check out our review of it here. Or even our review of the bigger 011D-XL. The new 011D Distro-Plate G1, is a custom water cooling reservoir, routing and pump solution designed in partnership with EKWB. This fantastic looking water cooling solution for the famous O11D and O11D XL practically replaces the front of the case. Rather than glass, you have a giant chunk of custom loop hardware.

011D Distro-Plate G1

“Designed to simplify the custom water cooling build process for beginners PC builders who enter the hard tubing water cooling world, the O11D Distro-Plate G1 offers an all in one solution that includes pump, reservoir, simple mounting mechanism, and multiple industry standards G1/4 threaded inlet and outlets. The placement of these inlets and outlets are perfectly aligned to fit inline with the PC components in order to minimize the number of bends the user has to make in order to create the loop. Able to support, 1 CPU, 2 GPU and up to 2 radiators, custom water cooling has never been so accessible.”

Design

Imagine the PC case wasn’t there for a moment. IF you add the plate (right) and all your radiators and blocks, this is what your cooling setup would look like!

The O11D Distro-Plate G1 can fit elegantly within the LIAN LI O11 Dynamic. However, it also fits the recently launched LIAN LI O11D XL ROG certified chassis. The built-in LED strip contains 18 LEDs, which connects to the motherboard 5V header. Of course, it is MSI’s MYSTIC LIGHT SYNC, ASROCK’S Polychrome SYNC, ASUS’S AURA SYNC, and GIGABYTE’s RGB FUSION compatible.

The O11D Distro-Plate G1 is available starting today, August 30, 2019, at an MSRP of $199USD. For more information on the LIAN LI and EKWB O11D Distro-Plate G1, see the official product page.