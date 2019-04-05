EKWB Releases 3rd Gen EK-Velocity sTR4 Blocks for Threadripper

Featuring New Revised Cooling Engine

EKWB is releasing a new water block for their Quantum series. This time it is specifically for AMD’s HEDT Ryzen Threadripper CPU. Since these CPUs are physically large, they require a cold-plate that actually covers the entire area.

EKWB guarantees 100% coverage and the updated sTR4 cooling engine is the key to its high-flow design with low hydraulic restriction combined with high-performance cooling. If you feel like counting, there are 91 micro fins in total for superb heat transfer.

The block also is available in a variety of looks. Including ones with RGB LED support, clear plexi and Acetal variants.

How Much are these EKWB EK-Velocity sTR4 Water Blocks?

The Nickel + Plexi as well as the Nickel + Acetal versions are the most affordable at €99.90. Meanwhile, their digital RGB variants cost €10 mkore at €109.90 each. And finally, the EK-Velocity sTR4 RGB with full nickel is the priciest at €129.90.

All are available now for pre-order via the EK Webshop or their worldwide partner resellers.

