EKWB Releases ASUS ROG Strix RX VEGA64 Water Block

Full-Coverage Water Block for ASUS Strix RX Vega64

Slovenian liquid cooling manufacturer EKWB certainly has been busy these past few weeks. They have been releasing a slew of full-coverage water blocks for several video cards. So far this includes the NVIDIA Titan V, AMD Radeon RX Vega, and NVIDIA Founder’s Edition cards.

Now they are releasing a full-cover RGB water block for ASUS’ Strix RX Vega64. ASUS designed this video card with a custom PCB layout so it is incompatible with the reference Radeon RX Vega block. Nonetheless, it features a central inlet split-flow cooling engine design for the best possible cooling performance like recently announced EKWB blocks.

The K-FC Radeon Vega Strix RGB water block is compatible with popular RGB sync technologies from all major motherboard manufacturers since it features a classic 4-pin 12V RGB LED strip. That includes ASUS Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light and ASRock RGB LED.

How Much Does The EK-FC Radeon Vega Strix RGB Full Cover GPU Water Block Cost?

Like the Titan V water block, a Nickel as well as an Acetal+Nickel version are available. Both costs 129.95€ with VAT included. Compatible backplates are also sold separately for 34.95€ (black version) and 41.95€ for the Nickel version.

