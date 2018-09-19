EKWB Releases Next-Gen Velocity CPU Water Blocks

New Look, Better Performance

Velocity is the name of EKWB‘s next-generation CPU blocks. it is inspired by “the necessity to be lean and agile”, according to EKWB. True enough, these new blocks are very sleek looking and as their new flagship block, should perform better as well. Inside is the 5th iteration of the EK cooling engine, tweaked for high-performance cooling. Internally, it features an internal redesign as much as the external area gets a radical change. It might look simple at first, but it is much more aesthetically and functionally effective.

The block has a new reinforced mounting bracket with smaller streamlined mounting screws. The RGB versions of the block are also equipped with 24 LEDs which evenly surround the water block housing. Lastly, the simplified cooling engine brings performance optimizations through more efficient flow and also easier maintenance for users.

How Much Are These EKWB CPU Water Blocks?

As usual, these new Velocity water blocks come in a variety of options. Users can boose between RGB and non-RGB variants, as well as Nickel + Plexi, Nickel + Acetal, or full Nickel blocks. Those who prefer the classic look of copper can also show it off with the Copper + Plexi version. Although, there is also a Copper + Acetal version available if the user simply wants the copper base instead of nickel plating.

The Velocity water block is also compatible with AMD AM4, as well as Intel LGA115x , and LGA 20xx sockets. Its RGB LED connector also uses a standard 4-pin compatible with ASUS Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light and ASRock PolyChrome Sync.

The full pricing for each variant is available below: