EKWB Releases RGB Water Block for GeForce Founders Edition

One More Video Card RGB Water Block from EKWB

Slovenian custom liquid cooling product manufacturer EKWB is on a tear lately. Having released full-coverage RGB water blocks for the Radeon RX Vega and GeForce Titan V, they are now releasing a block for GeForce Founder’s Edition cards. NVIDIA’s Founder’s Edition cards are what the company now calls their reference models. They initially come out much earlier than custom partner AIB card versions and come with a vapor chamber cooler.

The EK-FC GeForce GTX FE RGB water block is compatible with popular RGB sync technologies from all major motherboard manufacturers since it features a classic 4-pin 12V RGB LED strip. That includes ASUS Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light and ASRock RGB LED.

Which Video Cards are Compatible with the EK-FC GeForce GTX FE RGB Water Block?

Tthe EK-FC GeForce GTX FE RGB water block that is compatible with multiple reference design Founders Edition NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, 1070, 1080, 1080 Ti, Titan X Pascal and Titan Xp based graphics cards.

How Much Does The EK-FC GeForce GTX FE RGB Full Cover GPU Water Block Cost?

The EKWBEK-FC GeForce GTX FE RGB block costs cost 129.96€, available through the EK Webshop or through their partner resellers. All prices include VAT. This water block is also compatible with all EK-FC1080 GTX Backplates, EK-FC1080 GTX Ti Backplates, and EK-FC Titan X Pascal Backplates.

