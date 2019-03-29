EKWB Releases Water Blocks for ASUS Dominus Motherboard

Introducing the EK-Velocity WS and EK-VRM ROG Dominus Extreme



Slovenian liquid cooling experts EKWB are releasing two new water block products meant to be used together. Introducing the EK-Velocity WS and EK-VRM ROG Dominus Extreme, both ideally suited for the LGA3647 socket ASUS Dominus Extreme motherboard.

One is the actual CPU block itself which fits on top of narrow ILM LGA 3647 Intel processors. While the other is a VRM water block specifically for the ASUS ROG Dominus Extreme motherboard. Both have nickel plated copper cold plates and have nickel plated brass tops.

Separating the two allows users who do not have the Dominus Extreme motherboard to have a water block to use on their own board. After all, the unlocked LGA 3647 Xeon processor is a very hot beast that requires a lot to keep cool.

As usual, these are compatible with all popular RGB sync technologies from all major motherboard manufacturers. It uses the standard 4-pin +12V analog RGB LED connector.

How Much are These EKWB Products?

The EKWB EK-Velocity WS water block by itself costs €249.90. Meanwhile, the EK-VRM ASUS ROG Dominus Extreme VRM water block costs an additional €219.90. Both prices have VAT included.