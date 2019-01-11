EKWB Take Watercooling to the Next Level

EKWB at CES 2019

CES 2019 has been a busy show for us, but we’ve seen a lot of amazing hardware every day so far. One of the first stops we made was to EK, where we saw many of the latest and upcoming custom loop hardware we can expect to see throughout this year.

Vardar Fans

There are plenty of RGB fans on the market. However, these new “Extreme Version of the best radiator fan” fans are pretty exciting. Promising impressive static pressure performance, improved dampening, a floating fan frame, and multiple colours. Of course, they’re also addressable RGB!

EK-CryoFuel Solid

The CryoFuel is still as popular as ever, offering some of the best colours in the business. However, their latest additions (on the right) are a clear orange, red, and a solid black.

The black is the most interesting, as it has a formula that prevents light passing through it. Many dark fluids still allow light to pass through and make it look grey, but not this one. The orange is very similar in colour to IrnBru

Blocks, Res, and Beyond!

Of course, it wouldn’t be EK if they didn’t have a plethora of custom loop fittings too. Their new Velocity block caters to the needs of X399 users for TR4 CPUs. It’s a heavy beast, but given the Heavy Metal CPU it needs to cool, it’ll get the job done.

Of course, they also offer kits with clear tops and additional ARGB lighting options too.

Their classic series looks pretty great too. Offering super clean aesthetics for high-performance hardware. Their aim is to make high-end performance a little more affordable, with minimal compromises such as cleaning up packaging and production runs.

Blow Me!

Need to test your loop for leaks? Why not use these fantastic air pressure monitors. You can hook up a standard air pump, such as a hand, foot, or electric pump. Pressurise your loop and test for leaks. Pretty darn handy, right?

Quantum

The new EK-Quantum series is their premium solution. These offer super clean designs, stunning aesthetics, and a refined edge design that really makes them a cut above the competitions components. When combined with their brand new fittings (pictures below), you can bet your next loop with be one of the best on the market.

The new ones have custom colour trim under the screw, allowing further details for your next custom loop.

Tube Bending

These new tools are handy for tube bending. We’re told they may change the materials, and make the cuts deeper. It’s not in production, but basically, heat your tube, press it through the tooling and it’ll help you get the right angle. They’ll come in 10mm, 12mm and 14mm.

CES 2019 Sponsors

We would like to thank our wonderful sponsors. We wouldn’t be in Las Vegas without their support. Of course, this allows us to provide coverage of the show for you, our lovely readers! So, thank you to all the wonderful people at SuperO (Supermicro Gaming), Arozzi, EK Waterblocks, Patriot, ASUS RoG, Silverstone, AKRacing, and 1MORE.

CES 2019 Coverage

We’re here in Las Vegas once again, and we are checking out the latest technology and innovations presented by companies from around the world! Of course, for all the latest coverage from us at CES 2019 and beyond, check out our very own Facebook and Twitter pages. Furthermore, check out our YouTube channel for the latest 4K video coverage. Links provided at the bottom of the page. Want more CES 2019 coverage? Check out the eTeknix CES 2019 News Feed Here.