EKWB Teases Nvidia 30XX Blocks Will be Ready Around Launch Day

With the launch of Nvidia’s new GeForce 30XX graphics cards expected on September 1st, next-week is clearly shaping up to be pretty busy in terms of GPU announcements and Team Green hype! With a lot of consumer anticipation already surrounding these releases, however, it appears that some are already curious to know what kind of custom-loop cooling solutions will be available to go with them. And not, incidentally, perhaps without good reason (more on that later).

Well, in offering a little teaser, EKWB has confirmed on their Facebook site that they, more or less, will have some water block designs ready to coincide with the 30XX’s graphics card/s launch!

EKWB Teases Nvidia 30XX Water Blocks

Now, admittedly, they don’t go as far as to admit that the designs are ready. Following posts made, however, it seems pretty clear that their cooling solutions are well on track and may have a launch either coinciding or coming very shortly after the official 30XX launch.

Are people getting a little premature with these enquiries though? Well, based on prior leaks we’ve seen, water cooling might end up being a very sensible option here!

What Do We Think?

We’ve already seen a lot of indications to suggest that Nvidia’s new top-end 30XX GPUs are going to be pretty power hungry. As such, where there is power, there is usually a lot of heat. While we still don’t know quite how good (or bad) the reference cooling design will be, the fact that it is a far more elaborate design than seen before suggests these GPU’s might run a little toasty. As such, a custom-loop cooling solution, while possibly sounding a little dramatic, might truly be a good option here!

While EKWB has, of course, not confirmed anything yet, if you do want to learn more about them and their products, you can visit their official website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!