EKWB Unveils Magnitude-Based Multiblock for Z490 Aorus Xtreme

EK Water Blocks (EKWB), a premium liquid cooling gear manufacturer, has today announced the release of a new and different Momentum monoblock – in this case, called multiblock – for the Intel Z490 chipset-based Aorus motherboard. This multiblock is named EK-Quantum Momentum Aorus Z490 Xtreme and is specifically engineered for the Z490 Aorus Xtreme motherboard from Gigabyte.

This is a completely new approach to liquid-cool the Intel Socket 1200 Series processors and the entire VRM section of the Aorus Z490 Xtreme motherboard. This is the first EK Momentum series monoblock that utilizes the award-winning EK Magnitude CPU water block cooling engine. This water block directly cools the Intel 1200 socket-type CPU, as well as the power stages, chokes, and 10G LAN controller chip. Liquid flows directly over all critical areas, providing enthusiasts with a great solution for high and stable overclocks. This monoblock also comes with sophisticated addressable D-RGB lighting, which connects to a standard 3-pin 5 V D-RGB addressable header, called D_LED (Addressable LED Strip Header) on the Aorus Z490 Xtreme.

The entire CPU block part of this multiblock connects to special nickel-plated barb push-in fittings located on the VRM block, as it latches to the barb fittings. Thanks to this design, the new multiblock works exceptionally well with delidded and polished IHS but will surely not work as a direct die cooling method. The enclosed thermal pad is used on voltage regulator modules to improve stability and performance and prolong the lifespan of the motherboard.

The purest nickel-plated copper available on the market is used for the cold plate, precisely machined to a dense micro-fin structure. The nickel-plated brass screw-in standoffs are pre-installed and allow for easy installation. The top of the monoblock features a mix of CNC-machined glass-like cast acrylic, nickel-plated brass, and an Elox Black Aluminium piece. The nickel-plated brass screw-in standoffs are all pre-installed and allow for easy and fast installation of the multiblock.

A Digital (addressable) 3-pin 5 V D-RGB LED strip is installed in the Plexi version of the monoblock. It connects to the motherboard’s 3-pin LED header, or it can be connected to any other supported 5 V 3-pin LED controller. This product is compatible with Gigabyte RGB Fusion 2.0 control software. The arrow marking on the 3-pin D-RGB LED connector is to be aligned with the +5V marking on the D_LED header.

The EK-Quantum Momentum Aorus Z490 Xtreme D-RGB multiblock is made in Slovenia, Europe, and is readily available for pre-order through the EKWB Webshop and Partner Reseller Network. This Quantum Line monoblock will start shipping on December 7, 2020 for an MSRP of €339.90.

