EKWB Unveils the QuantumX Delta TEC Water Block

EK Water Blocks (EKWB), a leading computer cooling solutions provider, has announced the release of its brand new EK-QuantumX Delta TEC water block. With more than 15 years of experience as a leader of premium quality cooling solutions, EKWB, in collaboration with Intel, has developed a next-level solution for enthusiasts seeking consistent thermal performance and enhanced overclocking on unlocked 10th Gen Intel Core desktop processors.

EKWB QuantumX Delta TEC Water Block

EK-QuantumX Delta TEC is built using a purpose-designed large surface flow-through cooling engine together with Intel Cryo Cooling Technology, bridging aesthetic uniformity and near-silent operations with technological advancements in thermal solutions. The cooler is an exceptional application of cooling the CPU with sub-ambient temperatures by utilizing a Thermoelectric Cooler (TEC) plate while continuously monitoring and adjusting temperatures dynamically, achieving an ideal operating environment for sustained gaming performance.

Liquid coolers are unable to reach temperatures below ambient (room) temperature, but the EK-QuantumX Delta TEC is cutting-edge, as it actively cools the CPU to sub-ambient temperatures while extracting and dissipating the heat generated from the TEC plate through the traditional liquid cooling loop.

The EK-QuantumX Delta TEC utilizes an innovative two-pronged approach to mitigate thermal condensation, a byproduct that has plagued previous attempts of sub-ambient cooling. The cooler features a compact integrated insulation shroud that isolates all exposed cold surfaces from the environmental conditions inside the PC, while the Intel Cryo Cooling Technology continuously monitors and adapts to those conditions to minimize condensation risk generated by the cooling process.

Where Can I Learn More?

The EK-QuantumX Delta TEC is available for pre-order through the EK Webshop or EK Partner Reseller Network for €349.90 (inc. VAT) with shipping expected to start in December. – For more information on this and other EKWB products, you can check out their official website via the link here!

