EKWB Unveils Water Blocks for Zotac Trinity 3080/3090 GPUs

EK (EKWB), one of the leading computer cooling solutions providers, is ready to offer its premium high-performance GPU water block for the Zotac Trinity edition of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics cards. This new water block is named EK-Quantum Vector Trinity RTX 3080/3090 D-RGB, and it is exclusively engineered for the ZOTAC Trinity RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 GPUs.

The new water block has a small footprint almost like reference designs, which makes it a great fit for smaller form factors PCs. It’s 124 mm wide and 231 mm long and cools all key components on the GPU’s printed circuit board. This gives the water block advantage on the market of having a clean design, showing off all of the cooling liquid, and cooling all of the necessary components.

EKWB Zotac Trinity 3080/3090 Water Blocks

The EK-Quantum Vector Trinity RTX 3080/3090 water block is compatible with ZOTAC Trinity RTX 3080 and 3090 graphics cards. This Vector water block actively cools the GPU, top-facing VRAM, MOSFETs in the VRM section, and PWM controller. Using such a design – that is in contact with every single inductor on the PCB – minimizes the chances of any potential coil whine.

These newly developed Trinity water blocks feature clean, symmetrically-shaped, optimized flow paths that reduce hydrodynamic instabilities and vortexing (dead spots) inside of them.

An Open Split-Flow cooling engine design is implemented, which proved to be a superior solution for GPU water blocks. It is characterized by low hydraulic flow restriction, meaning it can be used with weaker water pumps or pumps running on low-speed settings, and still achieve top performance. The jet plate and fin structure geometry have been optimized to provide even flow distribution with minimal losses and optimal performance when used in any given coolant flow orientation, unlike some products that are currently available on the market.

Fin array is populated by 27 microfins with 0.5 mm wide microchannels that provide optimal cooling performance, without unnecessary flow restrictions or clogging hazards.

The base of the water block is CNC-machined out of nickel-plated electrolytic copper, while its top is CNC-machined either out of glass-like cast Acrylic or durable black POM acetal. The 2nd generation Vector GPU water blocks also feature plexi and acetal terminals that match the top cover material. The watertight sealing is ensured by high-quality EPDM O-rings, while brass standoffs are already pre-installed and allow for a safe and easy installation procedure.

Compatibility

In announcing the launch, EKWB has confirmed that the following Zotac graphics cards are compatible with this water block design:

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3080 Trinity (ZT-A30800D-10P)

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3080 Trinity OC (ZT-A30800J-10P)

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3090 Trinity (ZT-A30900D-10P)

It should be noted that the compatibility list is not final and other Zotac 3080 and 3090 graphics cards may get confirmed as compatible in the following days. We recommend that you refer to the EK Cooling Configurator for a precise compatibility match. EK does, however, recommend the purchase of a retention backplate, which improves the overall aesthetics of your graphics cards, and also provides additional passive cooling for the GPU core, backside VRAM on the 3090 cards, and backside of the printed circuit board VRM section.

Where Can I Learn More?

There are probably a lot of questions about other RTX 30 Series water blocks as well – for the AIB cards and Founders Edition especially. EK water blocks for EVGA XC3 Series graphics cards will follow in a matter of weeks, while the Founders Edition water blocks will take a bit longer since EK is preparing something really special for those graphics cards.

The EK-Quantum Vector Trinity RTX 3080/3090 full-cover water blocks and backplates are available for pre-order through the EK Webshop and dedicated reseller network. The water blocks and backplates are expected to ship out mid-October, or possibly even sooner. Below, you can see the manufacturer suggested retail price (MSRP).

Of course, for more information on these and other EKWB products, you can check out their official website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!