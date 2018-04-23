EKWB Updates RGB Water Block for EVGA GTX 1080 Ti FTW3

Updated EKWB Water Block Design

Slovenian liquid cooling product manufacturer EKWB is announcing a new water block for the GTX 1080 Ti. Specifically, it is for the EVGA GTX 1080 Ti FTW3, and is actually an improvement over the first iteration. Not only does it perform better, but it is also decked with RGB LED lighting.

What Features Can Users Expect from the EK-FC1080 GTX Ti FTW3 RGB?

The new block features a central inlet split-flow cooling engine design for best possible cooling performance. This also works flawlessly with reversed water flow without adversely affecting the cooling performance. Moreover, such design offers great hydraulic performance allowing this product to be used in liquid cooling systems using weaker water pumps.

Its copper block is fully nickel-plated as usual and the top uses glass acrylic. This provides a see through view of the coolant flowing through the critical components. It is not just cooling the GPU core, but the VRM components and memory as well.

The water block uses the usual 4-pin 12V RGB LED strip and connects with several motherboards with an RGB LED header.

How Much is the EK-FC1080 GTX Ti FTW3 RGB?