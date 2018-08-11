Elder Scrolls Online Announces New DLC Release Date

Elder Scrolls Online Wolfhunter DLC

Despite the Elder Scrolls Online being around 4 years old now, the game is still doing remarkably well in the popularity stakes. That is, perhaps, in no small part due to the restructuring which saw the ‘Tamriel Unlimited’ release. This basically offered latecomers to the game a chance to play for free, with all the DLC, for a single price.

We have known for a little while that Wolfhunter was going to be the next content update for the game, we didn’t, however, know when it would arrive. In a report via Polygon though, it is on the way and much sooner than you might expect!

When Is The New DLC Out?

The Wolfhunter DLC will be released for the PC on August 13th. That’s this Monday. Console owners will have to wait a little longer to try it out, but the good news is that it’s not too long with a release date of the 28th of August. The DLC introduces Werewolves to the Elder Scrolls Online universe. A faction in the game which has been included since the 2nd game landed. In Skyrim, you could even choose to voluntarily become a Werewolf if you wanted. With, of course, more than a few consequences.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

What Do We Think?

Personally, I wasn’t much of a fan of ESO. Despite that one of my colleagues here at eTeknix loves the game and rest assured he’ll be playing this as soon as it comes out. In fact, he’s probably reading this right now (hi Pete!). The game has proven to be remarkably popular, but as above, this has gone to a whole new level since the game changed its format slightly.

I might return to Tamriel one day. This DLC gives me a good excuse!

What do you think? Do you play the Elder Scrolls Online? – Let us know in the comments!